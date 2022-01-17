Who are we? We’re a group of like-minded regular people (workers, professionals, seniors, savers and others) who are disgusted and fed up with systemic corruption at the Federal Reserve and the total perversion of our American capitalist democracy. We’ve taken no money from special interests. We are doing this on personal time and expense because we’ve had enough.

Among other things, we’ve had enough of the following:

Out-of-control inflation due to the Fed’s reckless increase in monetary supply (which is consistently underreported by the Bureau of Labor Statistics through falsified stats like the Consumer Price Index);

Boom and bust asset bubbles in equities and real estate caused by the Fed’s zero interest rate policy (ZIRP);

Secret massive multi-trillion dollar bailouts for Wall Street (and even foreign financial entities) that are used to make overleveraged financial bets that then result in even bigger bailouts;

Wall Street Banks buying up single family homes and neighborhoods with cash offers they’re able to make with interest-free taxpayer money from the Fed;

Unaccountable, unelected Fed official corruption, including personally making large trades on material non-public financial information;

Sacrificing price stability and employment mandates to support elevated prices for stocks, which are primarily owned by the top 10 percent.

We could go on, but you get the idea. Check back soon for a list of specific actionable demands, detailed articles investigating Fed policy and corruption, and other news and updates.