Most of our followers already know this. @RudyHavenstein is a brilliant and prolific central bank critic who created some of the deepest, funniest and most subversive content on Twitter over the course of roughly a decade. He was unjustly “suspended” by Twitter more than 2 weeks ago. While he’s been suspended a few times in the past, this time feels different.

Twitter didn’t just suspend Rudy indefinitely. It obliterated his content, hiding every single post as if his account never existed. Long, rewarding threads that explained how the Federal Reserve and Wall Street have destroyed the middle class and caused historic wealth inequality. Threads calling out the hypocrisy and corruption of U.S. government apparatchiks like Fed Chairs Ben Bernanke, Janet Yellen and Jerome Powell. Threads probing other uncomfortable truths for the powers that be like the Epstein/Maxwell child prostitution ring that implicated some of the most powerful men on the planet from Bill Gates to Bill Clinton.

So why has Rudy been suspended and relegated to posting on Reddit and Substack (make sure to follow him there!)? Well, this is what they told Rudy — they received some unspecified copyright complaint against him. End of story. Since this post, Rudy has admitted he believes he was specifically targeted.

We’ve discussed it with counsel and, for those who don’t know, copyright and trademark complaints are exceedingly common. There are tens of millions of active copyrights and trademarks. Companies (or artists or bands) routinely fire off cease and desists letters claiming some use of a copyrighted or trademarked work is unauthorized and violates their rights.

Often these are entirely ignored. Many are resolved by simply deleting the offending content. There are also strong defenses such as fair use in an educational context (such as what @RudyHavenstein does). The onus is on the owner to pursue a claim, and 99%+ of the time it can be resolved with little to no fanfare. As Rudy asked, why is it not enough to simply delete the particular tweet?

The real answer, of course, is because Twitter and its owners don’t like the fact that Rudy criticized and exposed the most powerful people in the world. A few DMCA complaints for a major account over the course of a decade is not strong grounds to ban it — or why should anyone spend years of effort building an account on Twitter? We can guarantee you that this would never happen to say, the NY Fed’s account — even after using video from HBO’s Game of Thrones — a pathetic attempt at a joke about banks having to discontinue their use of LIBOR (after the LIBOR banking collusion scandal).

No, this is a selectively targeted ban intended to silence criticism of powerful Wall Street and US. Government interests. How do we know this? Before Musk hilariously decided to splash the pot, Twitter’s largest 3 shareholders are Wall Street behemoths Vanguard, BlackRock and Morgan Stanley. And guess what? They don’t like people spreading the truth and criticizing the policies that help make them unfathomably rich like the royals of Westeros, while turning 90% of Americans into peasants.

People act like social media is the new digital town square. It certainly had that potential, but it seems to have become more like Tiananmen Square than say the Athenian agora where Socrates and Plato could engage in free discourse. Twitter is cracking down on speech that criticizes their shareholders and promoting the gobs of accounts who espouse Wall Street/Government-approved narratives.

Where does it end? Next, they’ll try to ban the Occupy movement. Then accounts like Sven Henrich or Peter Schiff. It’s not enough that corporate media is entirely owned and controlled by Wall Street and the powers that be. They now have to control every facet of the discourse lest uncomfortable truths be told. Like say, the fact that the FED pumped tens of trillions in cumulative repo loan bailouts to Wall Street months before COVID had even reached the shores of the United States .

So what happens now? Well, beneath Rudy’s mask, there is an idea. And “ideas are bulletproof.” As Rudy continues to spread the idea that, just maybe, it’s not OK for Wall Street and the government to corrupt and pervert away with impunity, good and decent Americans will learn the truth and spread it too. In fact, Rudy’s long form prose may be even more powerful and accessible than his tweets subject to silly character limits. We encourage everyone to follow Rudy’s work - his latest on Powell was phenomenal:

Rudy also has an excellent piece out with his thoughts on hyperinflation . He truly picked the perfect pseudonym for espousing the truth - made more perfect by the fact that our current Fed Chair Jay Powell is disturbingly similar to Weimar Germany’s Rudolf von Havenstein. Just like Jay Powell, Havenstein began his career as a lawyer, not an economist. He later served in the Ministry of Finance before becoming the President of the Reichsbank, Weimar Germany’s central bank, in 1908.

And just like Powell, Havenstein made decisions based on politics, not data. Havenstein financed the German government’s massive spending on WWI by borrowing money and later simply printing copious amounts of bank notes because the Kaiser did not want to raise taxes. He was apparently afraid not to keep the printers on full blast out of some misguided sense of duty to the ruling class. It resulted in hyperinflation and the complete collapse of the currency of the Weimar Republic, the spread of populism and the rise of Hitler.

There are many excellent, detailed studies on the Weimar hyperinflation, which are beyond the scope of what we’ll cover today. Suffice it to say, the FED and the rest of the government apparatus are playing an incredibly dangerous game with America. They have already spiked inflation to more than 400% of their own artificially manipulated inflation target (the #CPLie). They are the true threats to America, not the @RudyHavensteins who are trying to expose the truth.

-#OccupyTheFed