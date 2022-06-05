Who is Rudy Havenstein and why was his Twitter account deleted and "suspended" indefinitely?
Twitter exposed as a platform for propaganda; Powell's disturbing parallels to historical figure who caused Weimar Germany's hyperinflation
Twitter didn’t just suspend Rudy indefinitely. It obliterated his content, hiding every single post as if his account never existed. Long, rewarding threads that explained how the Federal Reserve and Wall Street have destroyed the middle class and caused historic wealth inequality. Threads calling out the hypocrisy and corruption of U.S. government apparatchiks like Fed Chairs Ben Bernanke, Janet Yellen and Jerome Powell. Threads probing other uncomfortable truths for the powers that be like the Epstein/Maxwell child prostitution ring that implicated some of the most powerful men on the planet from Bill Gates to Bill Clinton.
We’ve discussed it with counsel and, for those who don’t know, copyright and trademark complaints are exceedingly common. There are tens of millions of active copyrights and trademarks. Companies (or artists or bands) routinely fire off cease and desists letters claiming some use of a copyrighted or trademarked work is unauthorized and violates their rights.
The real answer, of course, is because Twitter and its owners don’t like the fact that Rudy criticized and exposed the most powerful people in the world. A few DMCA complaints for a major account over the course of a decade is not strong grounds to ban it — or why should anyone spend years of effort building an account on Twitter? We can guarantee you that this would never happen to say, the NY Fed’s account — even after using video from HBO’s Game of Thrones — a pathetic attempt at a joke about banks having to discontinue their use of LIBOR (after the LIBOR banking collusion scandal).
No, this is a selectively targeted ban intended to silence criticism of powerful Wall Street and US. Government interests. How do we know this? Before Musk hilariously decided to splash the pot, Twitter’s largest 3 shareholders are Wall Street behemoths Vanguard, BlackRock and Morgan Stanley. And guess what? They don’t like people spreading the truth and criticizing the policies that help make them unfathomably rich like the royals of Westeros, while turning 90% of Americans into peasants.
People act like social media is the new digital town square. It certainly had that potential, but it seems to have become more like Tiananmen Square than say the Athenian agora where Socrates and Plato could engage in free discourse. Twitter is cracking down on speech that criticizes their shareholders and promoting the gobs of accounts who espouse Wall Street/Government-approved narratives.
So what happens now? Well, beneath Rudy’s mask, there is an idea. And “ideas are bulletproof.” As Rudy continues to spread the idea that, just maybe, it’s not OK for Wall Street and the government to corrupt and pervert away with impunity, good and decent Americans will learn the truth and spread it too. In fact, Rudy’s long form prose may be even more powerful and accessible than his tweets subject to silly character limits. We encourage everyone to follow Rudy’s work - his latest on Powell was phenomenal:
And just like Powell, Havenstein made decisions based on politics, not data. Havenstein financed the German government’s massive spending on WWI by borrowing money and later simply printing copious amounts of bank notes because the Kaiser did not want to raise taxes. He was apparently afraid not to keep the printers on full blast out of some misguided sense of duty to the ruling class. It resulted in hyperinflation and the complete collapse of the currency of the Weimar Republic, the spread of populism and the rise of Hitler.
There are many excellent, detailed studies on the Weimar hyperinflation, which are beyond the scope of what we’ll cover today. Suffice it to say, the FED and the rest of the government apparatus are playing an incredibly dangerous game with America. They have already spiked inflation to more than 400% of their own artificially manipulated inflation target (the #CPLie). They are the true threats to America, not the @RudyHavensteins who are trying to expose the truth.
-#OccupyTheFed
