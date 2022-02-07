Occupy The Fed Movement
Fed Scandal Bigger Than Watergate?
Jay Powell traded during restricted blackout period; failed to disclose most trade dates; apparently lied about muni conflict; directed massive Wall St…
Occupy the Fed Movement
Feb 7
Occupy The Fed: So It Begins
The Federal Reserve is the fountainhead from which all Wall Street corruption flows. We, the people, must hold it accountable. Because no one else will.
Occupy the Fed Movement
Jan 17
