Occupy The Fed Movement
ArchiveAbout
Jay Powell traded during restricted blackout period; failed to disclose most trade dates; apparently lied about muni conflict; directed massive Wall St…
Comment8Share
The Federal Reserve is the fountainhead from which all Wall Street corruption flows. We, the people, must hold it accountable. Because no one else will.
Share
© 2022 Occupy the Fed Movement. See privacy, terms and information collection notice
Publish on Substack
Occupy The Fed Movement is on Substack – the place for independent writing